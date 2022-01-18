Minorities sidelined in Congress leadership, says CPI (M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

Kannur (Kerala), Jan 18 (PTI): CPI(M) Kerala State secretary and senior politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Tuesday alleged that leaders belonging to minority communities were neglected and sidelined in the Congress in line with the party scion Rahul Gandhi's speech in Jaipur calling for establishing what he called as a rule of Hindus in the country after ousting the ''Hindutva'' government at the Centre.

Alleging that the Congress even sidelined its prominent minority faces, including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Salman Khurshid and K V Thomas, from the national-level leadership as part of the party's new policy, he claimed this issue was being discussed widely in the Congress organisation. Accusing the Congress of discontinuing the representation of people from minority communities in the Congress's Kerala leadership, Balakrishnan sought to know whether the move was part of the new policy announced by Gandhi in Jaipur.

''The question is whether minorities are being sidelined in the Kerala unit of the Congress as well. When K Karunakaran became the Chief Minister in 1982, veteran leader A L Jacob was made the KPCC president. When A K Antony became the Chief Minister, K Muraleedharan was elected president. When Oommen Chandy became the Chief Minister, Mullappally Ramachandran became the president'', the CPI(M) leader said and sought to know the reason for changing that norm.

Slamming Balakrishnan's statement, the Congress accused the CPI(M) of creating communal divide in society for political gains.

The CPI(M) leader made the statement at a press conference here today two days after he told the CPI (M) Thiruvananthapuram district conference that the Congress which upholds secularism excluded minorities at the Kerala leadership of the party. Stating that the Congress had always appointed either KPCC chief or Leader of Opposition from minority communities, Balakrishnan had said the new changes were effected in that policy as part of Gandhi's new version of politics. Referring to Gandhi's Jaipur speech last month, Balakrishnan had alleged that the Congress was executing the agenda of the RSS that both the BJP and the Congress should work for Hindus. Addressing the rally against inflation in Jaipur, Rahul Gandhi had said India is a country of Hindus and not Hindutvadis who want to be in power at any cost. ''I am a Hindu, not Hindutvadi,'' he had said, adding that the Hindutvadis have to be ousted once again and the rule of Hindus have to be brought in the country. Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan hit out at Balakrishnan by calling him ''pashanam varkey'', a character of a clever beggar in a popular Malayalam drama who exploits religious sentiments of people by carrying a board with the picture of a Christian saint on one side and that of a Hindu God on the other. Describing as sub-standard and third rate the statement of the CPI(M) leader, Satheesan said not a single leader in the State politics has ever made such an irresponsible communal statement in Kerala's political history.

Attacking Balakrishnan, he alleged that the CPI(M) has never appointed anyone from the minority communities as its national secretary or Kerala State secretary in its history. He alleged that Balakrishnan was seeking to drive a wedge between the leaders belonging to the majority and minority communities in the Congress and that it would not succeed.

Satheesan claimed Rahul Gandhi effectively countered the RSS by exposing its Hindutva politics in the Jaipur rally. He alleged that Balakrishnan was trying to appease the Sangh Parivar by making misleading statements.

The CPI(M) in Kerala is interfering in an irresponsible way in Kerala politics and their acts are worse than that of the Communal outfits, the Congress leader alleged. The Congress had effected changes in its Kerala leadership soon after it faced a rout in the Assembly polls held in April last. Removing senior leaders Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala from the leadership, the Congress appointed K Sudhakaran as KPCC chief and Satheesan as Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly.

