Left Menu

Cong names 9 more candidates in third list for Goa polls

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2022 16:40 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 16:40 IST
Cong names 9 more candidates in third list for Goa polls
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Tuesday released its third list of nine more party candidates for the Goa assembly elections.

The party fielded Michael Lobo from Calangute, Aman Lotikar from Tivim and Meghashyam Raut from Bicholim assembly seat.

It also fielded Vikas Prabhudeassai from Porvorim and Antony L Fernandes from St Andre and Dharmesh Saglani from Sanquelim.

Janardan Bhandari will contest from Canacona, Prasad Gaonkar from Sanguem and Lavu Mamlekar from Marcaim assembly seat.

The party has so far announced party tickets for 24 candidates for the Goa polls slated on February 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global
2
Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernova

Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernov...

 Global
3
IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

 Portugal
4
How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022