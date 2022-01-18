Gujarat: BJP trying to break up AAP, says Gadhvi

A day after two Aam Aadmi Party leaders quit and one of them joined the ruling BJP in Gujarat, the state unit of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party on Tuesday said the latter was trying to break it through ''pressure tactics and allurement''.

Vijay Suvada and Mahesh Savani left AAP on Monday and the former joined the BJP.

''It was their personal decision to leave the party. BJP is known for applying pressure tactics. They try to attract opposition leaders using threats, money or other allurements. In the past, BJP had tried to poach our corporators (in Surat). But, no one left AAP because we all are revolutionaries,'' claimed AAP leader Isudan Gadhvi in a press conference here.

Gadhvi was among those arrested after AAP activists barged into the BJP state headquarters during a protest last month, and he was also charged with a Prohibition Act case for allegedly being drunk in dry Gujarat.

''The BJP is trying to threaten and harass us. We were kept behind bars for 13 days. I was falsely implicated in a liquor consumption case. But, I want to tell the BJP we are fighting for the people and we will continue to fight till our last breath. There is no question of AAP breaking up. People will come and go. AAP is not a party, it is a movement,'' he said.

Meanwhile, Gujarat BJP spokesperson Yagnesh Dave said, ''When their own leaders do not trust the party (AAP), how will people put trust in it? AAP leaders are making unnecessary statements. The truth is AAP is breaking up. Instead of talking about BJP, the leaders of AAP must worry about their own state of affairs.'' PTI PJT PD BNM BNM BNM

