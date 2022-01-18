Explain why tableaux for R-day parade were rejected: Puthiya Tamilagam to TN govt

Coimbatore, Jan 17 (PTI): The Tamil Nadu government should explain why the tableaux of the State meant for Republic Day parade have not found place in the final list, said founder-president of Puthiya Tamilagam K Krishnasamy on Tuesday.

The public should know the reason for the rejection during the selection of 12 tableaux and what were the themes and exclusives projected by the State government for the tableax of V O Chidambaram, Bharathiar and Velu Natchiar, he told reporters here.

An expert committee has examined the proposals on the basis of theme, concept, design and visual impact and Tamil Nadu tableaux were considered in the first three rounds, but could not make it to final list, Krishnasamy said quoting from a letter written by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over the issue.

Where has the government failed to project the theme and concept, he said.

Tableaux from Tamil Nadu found place in the parades in 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2021 and it was not necessary to politicise the issue, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)