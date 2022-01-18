British PM Johnson denies he lied about lockdown party

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday denied an accusation by his former adviser that he had lied to parliament about a lockdown party, saying that nobody had warned him the gathering might contravene COVID rules. Asked if he had lied to the public and parliament, Johnson told reporters: "No."

"No. Nobody told me that what we were doing was, as you say, against the rules, that the event in question, was, something, we were going to do something that wasn't a work event," Johnson said. Johnson sidestepped several questions about whether or not he would resign if it was proven that he had misled parliament.

