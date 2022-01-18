Left Menu

British PM Johnson denies he lied about lockdown party

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday denied an accusation by his former adviser that he had lied to parliament about a lockdown party, saying that nobody had warned him the gathering might contravene COVID rules.

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-01-2022 18:35 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday denied an accusation by his former adviser that he had lied to parliament about a lockdown party, saying that nobody had warned him the gathering might contravene COVID rules. Asked if he had lied to the public and parliament, Johnson told reporters: "No."

"No. Nobody told me that what we were doing was, as you say, against the rules, that the event in question, was, something, we were going to do something that wasn't a work event," Johnson said. Johnson sidestepped several questions about whether or not he would resign if it was proven that he had misled parliament.

