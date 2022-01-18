Left Menu

Career diplomat Denis Alipov appointed Russian Ambassador to India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 19:18 IST
Career diplomat Denis Alipov appointed Russian Ambassador to India
  • Country:
  • India

Denis Alipov, a career diplomat and a ''dedicated India specialist'' with decades-long experience in this country, has been appointed the new Russian Ambassador to India, the Russian Embassy here said on Tuesday.

Alipov will succeed Nikolay Kudashev shortly, it said.

''Denis Alipov, a career diplomat and dedicated #India specialist with decades long experience in this country has been appointed new Russian Ambassador to India,'' the Russian Embassy tweeted.

He will succeed Ambassador Nikolay Kudashev shortly, it said.

Last month, summit talks were held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin here.

At the summit, India and Russia had inked 28 agreements to further broad-base their partnership and vowed to expand cooperation and coordination in dealing with major challenges like the threat of terrorism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global
2
Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernova

Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernov...

 Global
3
IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

 Portugal
4
How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022