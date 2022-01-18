Conrad Sagma elected NPP president

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma was on Tuesday elected unopposed as national president of National Peoples' Party, which also re-elected Thomas A Sangma as its general secretary, the party said.

''There was no contestant for both posts. Votes are not cast. The returning officer declared the candidates as elected unopposed,'' party election returning officer Abhaya Kashyap said.

Quizzed on the party's position on the re-electipn of a rape accused MLA as its general secretary, Kashyap said, ''A person is not guilty till the court finds him so. I will not comment. That is not the mandate of this forum.'' Thomas, a former Rajya Sabha MP, was accused of raping a woman here on different occasions in June last year and an FIR was lodged in this regard.

