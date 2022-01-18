White House said Russia could launch Ukraine invasion at any point
White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Tuesday that the Ukraine crisis is extremely dangerous and that Russia could launch an attack at any point.
U.S. President Joe Biden's top diplomat will visit Kyiv this week after talks with Russia ended in a stalemate last week amid concerns in the United States and other Western nations that Moscow is preparing to again invade Ukraine. (Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw)
