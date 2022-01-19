Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-01-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 17:23 IST
Lawmaker in UK PM Johnson's party defects to opposition
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File pic) Image Credit: ANI
A lawmaker in Boris Johnson's Conservative Party on Wednesday defected to the opposition, dealing a blow to the British prime minister was he faces a growing rebellion from in his own ranks and demands for his resignation.

"I would like to welcome Christian Wakeford to the Labour Party," Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labour Party, said in a statement.

