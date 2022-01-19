Lawmaker in UK PM Johnson's party defects to opposition
Reuters | London | Updated: 19-01-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 17:23 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
A lawmaker in Boris Johnson's Conservative Party on Wednesday defected to the opposition, dealing a blow to the British prime minister was he faces a growing rebellion from in his own ranks and demands for his resignation.
"I would like to welcome Christian Wakeford to the Labour Party," Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labour Party, said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Starmer
- British
- Boris Johnson's
- Conservative Party
- Labour Party
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Setting out Labour's agenda, UK's Starmer takes aim at PM Johnson
Ukrainian, British foreign ministers discuss Russia deterrence package, Kyiv says
End of British-era: Delhi's IGI Airport refurbishes runway
UK opposition leader Starmer tests positive for COVID-19
UK Opposition Leader Starmer in isolation after positive COVID test