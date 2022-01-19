UK's Johnson defies calls to quit as ouster bid gathers pace

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson defied calls to resign in a feisty performance Wednesday in Parliament — but it may be too little to prevent his Conservative Party's lawmakers from trying to oust him over a string of lockdown-flouting government parties.

Pressure on the prime minister grew as one Conservative lawmaker defected to the opposition Labour Party and a former member of Johnson's Cabinet told him: “In the name of God, go!” The demand from ex-Brexit minister David Davis came during a combative Prime Minister's Questions session in the House of Commons, where Johnson defended his government's record running the economy, fighting crime and combating the coronavirus pandemic.

He also tried to brush aside questions about the “partygate” scandal that threatens his career.

“We delivered while they dithered,” he said of opposition politicians, several of whom told Johnson he was regarded by Britons as a charlatan, a hypocrite, a liar and “stupid.” The opposition Labour Party was boosted by the defection to their ranks of Conservative lawmaker Christian Wakeford, who told the prime minister, ''both you and the Conservative Party as a whole have shown themselves incapable of offering the leadership and government this country deserves.” Johnson brushed aside calls to quit, but his defiant performance was met with muted cheers on the Conservative side of the House of Commons.

Conservative legislators are judging whether to trigger a no-confidence vote in Johnson amid public anger over the “partygate” scandal. It's a stunning reversal of fortune for a politician who just over two years ago led the Conservatives to their biggest election victory in almost 40 years.

Under Conservative Party rules, a no-confidence vote in the party's leader can be triggered if 54 party lawmakers write letters to a party official demanding it. So far only a handful of Conservative members of Parliament have openly called for Johnson to quit, though several dozen are believed to have submitted letters, including some elected as part of a Johnson-led landslide in December 2019.

Conservative lawmaker Andrew Bridgen, who is calling for a change, said he thought the 54-letter threshold would be reached “this week,” setting the stage for a confidence vote within days.

If Johnson lost a confidence vote among the party's 359 lawmakers, it would trigger a contest to replace him as Conservative leader. The winner would also become prime minister.

Johnson apologised to lawmakers last week for attending a “bring your own booze” gathering in garden of his Downing Street offices in May 2020. At the time, people in Britain were barred from meeting more than one person outside their household to help curb the spread of COVID-19. Johnson said he had considered the party a work gathering that fell within the rules.

“I'm absolutely categorical, nobody said to me, This is an event that is against the rules,'” Johnson said Tuesday as he repeated his apologies.

Senior civil servant Sue Gray is investigating claims that government staff held late-night soirees, boozy parties and “wine time Fridays” while Britain was under coronavirus restrictions in 2020 and 2021. The allegations have spawned public anger, incredulity and mockery, and prompted a growing number of Conservatives to call for Johnson's resignation.

Johnson told lawmakers that Gray's report would be published next week, and urged his party to withhold judgment until then.

“It is for the inquiry to come forward with an explanation of what happened,” Johnson said.

Johnson's apologies — in which he acknowledged “misjudgments” but not personal rule-breaking — appear to have weakened, rather than strengthened, his position in the party. Even lawmakers who have backed Johnson say he would have to resign if he is found to have lied. But experts say there is a good chance the investigation will neither exonerate him nor conclude the prime minister broke the law.

Armed Forces Minister James Heappey said members of the public were “absolutely furious.” “I am angry, too,” Heappey told Times Radio, but added that “the prime minister has stood up at the dispatch box and set out his version of events and apologized profusely to the British public.” “I choose to believe what the prime minister has said. But I know that that's not good enough for many of my constituents,” he said.

