Left Menu

Traditional parties looted Punjab, only AAP can ensure prosperity, says Mann

He said the AAP government will implement a pro-Punjab Financial Model to make the state prosperous and deliver corruption-free rule.The traditional parties and political families have looted Punjab for decades and exploited its resources for their personal gains, Mann, the MP from Sangrur, alleged.Mann also attributed the states Rs 3 lakh crore debt to the misrule of the previous and incumbent governments.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-01-2022 21:27 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 21:27 IST
Traditional parties looted Punjab, only AAP can ensure prosperity, says Mann
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s chief ministerial face in Punjab Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday squarely blamed all major rival parties for the state's ''poor'' economic condition. He said the AAP ''government'' will implement a 'pro-Punjab Financial Model' to make the state prosperous and deliver corruption-free rule.

''The traditional parties and political families have looted Punjab for decades and exploited its resources for their personal gains,'' Mann, the MP from Sangrur, alleged.

Mann also attributed the state's ''Rs 3 lakh crore debt'' to the ''misrule'' of the previous and incumbent governments. ''COVID-19 has made us face the bitter truth of Punjab's deteriorating economic condition. However, even during such a situation, the people of Punjab did not receive any medical help from the government,'' he pointed out.

Mann said Punjab needed an honest government and only the AAP was capable of delivering it.

The party had already prepared a roadmap for the development of every sector in the state, he mentioned. Mann said his AAP government will implement a 'pro-Punjab Financial Model', which according to him, will take the state towards prosperity, again. The money, which would otherwise be leaked through corruption, will be used to impart better education, provide medical facilities, electricity, generate employment opportunities and provide financial aid to women, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
2
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
3
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022