In FB post after Aparna joins BJP, Sanghamitra Maurya asks whether sister, daughter have separate caste, religion?

Hours after Aparna Yadav, daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Swami Prasad Maurya's daughter and BJP MP from Badaun constituency Sanghmitra shared a post on social media in which she said she is being targeted when her father joined SP, but Aparna is being welcomed for joining BJP today. Sanghmitra, in a social media post, said that 'sanskar' is a good word but "who has sanskar....the father (Swamy Prasad Maurya) of a daughter (Sanghmitra) changes party a week ago, then the daughter has been facing various remarks for it."

Referring to Aparna Yadav, she said, "Today, when a daughter in law with her 'chachera' brother (Yogi Ji) changes one party from another she is welcomed." She questioned, "Should this case be also linked to the fact that the daughter (Maurya) is from a backward caste while the daughter-in-law (Bisht) is from a forward caste? Do daughters and daughters in law also belong to any caste or religion?"

It seems that the BJP MP expressed her disappointment with the party and hit out at her own party in the post. "If a leader comes to the BJP, then he is nationalist. However, a question cannot be raised whether he will vote for the BJP or not. But questions are being raised on the vote of the anti-national lives in the party," she added.

Speculations surfaced that Sanghmitra will also join SP after her father and brother joined the party a few days ago. Replying to these speculations, the BJP MP earlier said "I am a BJP MP till 2024. What will happen next cannot be decided".

Expressing her sentiments over the situation after her father joined SP, she, in a Facebook post, said that she is bound by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise as a daughter to her father. "If I ask for something and it is not fulfilled, there is no such situation, I call and do not listen to my father, we are not far away. Father and daughter relationship is the strongest relationship in the world," she further wrote.

She asserted that when she reads questions raised on her whether she will also join SP, it not a situation that she cannot answer those questions, but she is bound by PM Modi's words. "PM Modi had said that Maurya ji, she is now our daughter," she added.

Sanghamitra called her father "my pride, my hero", "the party may be different, but not father and daughter". Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. (ANI)

