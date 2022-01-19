UP: BSP releases list of remaining candidates for first phase of assembly elections

Bahujan Samaj Party on Wednesday released the names of the candidates for the first phase of Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. The party had released the first list of candidates on 53 assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming polls last week.

BSP supremo Mayawati tweeted the list of the remaining candidates. The names of the candidates include Zahir Malik from Thanabhawan, Kartar Singh Bharana from Khatauli, Mohammad Dilshad from Meerut (Urban), Arun Kasana from Baghpat, Ajit Kumar Pal from Sahibabad, Krishna Kumar Shukla from Ghaziabad, Madan Chauhan from Garh Mukteshwar.

The other names that the party released today include Mobin Kallu Kureshi from Bulandshahr, Charuken Ken from Khair (SC), Satish Kumar Sharma from Mathura, Prabal Pratap Singh from Eitmadpur, Shabbir Abbas from Agra North. Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. A total of 58 assembly seats spread over 11 districts will go to the polls in the first phase on February 10.

Earlier, Mayawati had expressed confidence about winning the polls and forming the government. "In the upcoming assembly elections, the people will definitely bring our party to power again and I also want to assure them that after coming to power this time our party will again run the government in all matters like its previous regime," she said. Polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

