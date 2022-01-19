Left Menu

UP: BSP releases list of remaining candidates for first phase of assembly elections

Bahujan Samaj Party on Wednesday released the names of the candidates for the first phase of Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 19-01-2022 23:05 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 23:05 IST
UP: BSP releases list of remaining candidates for first phase of assembly elections
BSP chief Mayawati (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bahujan Samaj Party on Wednesday released the names of the candidates for the first phase of Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. The party had released the first list of candidates on 53 assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming polls last week.

BSP supremo Mayawati tweeted the list of the remaining candidates. The names of the candidates include Zahir Malik from Thanabhawan, Kartar Singh Bharana from Khatauli, Mohammad Dilshad from Meerut (Urban), Arun Kasana from Baghpat, Ajit Kumar Pal from Sahibabad, Krishna Kumar Shukla from Ghaziabad, Madan Chauhan from Garh Mukteshwar.

The other names that the party released today include Mobin Kallu Kureshi from Bulandshahr, Charuken Ken from Khair (SC), Satish Kumar Sharma from Mathura, Prabal Pratap Singh from Eitmadpur, Shabbir Abbas from Agra North. Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. A total of 58 assembly seats spread over 11 districts will go to the polls in the first phase on February 10.

Earlier, Mayawati had expressed confidence about winning the polls and forming the government. "In the upcoming assembly elections, the people will definitely bring our party to power again and I also want to assure them that after coming to power this time our party will again run the government in all matters like its previous regime," she said. Polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
2
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
3
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022