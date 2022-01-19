Rahul Gandhi's aide puts up poll on Twitter on who should be Congress' CM face for Punjab

The Congress leadership has decided to contest elections in Punjab under collective leadership but Nikhil Alva, who has been associated with Rahul Gandhi's office and is his close aide, is conducting a poll on his Twitter handle asking who should be party's face for Punjab CM? There are four options: Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sunil Kumar Jakhar and the fourt option is that there is no need for a CM face.

Taking to Twitter, Alva said, "Who should be the CM face of the Congress in Punjab? Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sunil Kumar Jakhar and No need for a CM face!" It is important to note that while Alva is putting up a poll, other Congress leaders are saying that all the three leaders are the face of the party in Punjab Assembly polls.

AICC incharge of Punjab Harish Chaudhary told ANI that Charanjeet Singh Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu and Sunil Jakhar are the faces. But Rahul's close aide has given thought to whether there is confusion in the party about the issue." Earlier, a video of actor Sonu Sood whose sister Malvika Sood is a Congress candidate from Moga Assembly in Punjab polls hinted about Channi is the man.

Now, Nikhil Alva's Twitter poll has sparked discussions whether the top leadership is giving a second thought to the issue. Nikhil Alva is the son of former Governor Margaret Alva, a Congress stalwart and a close aide of Sonia Gandhi. He was part of Rahul's media team before the 2019 elections, later handled social media and is currently taking responsibility for Rahul Gandhi's video content.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. AAP had finished second in the last assembly elections in the state. (ANI)

