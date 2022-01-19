Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's aide puts up poll on Twitter on who should be Congress' CM face for Punjab

The Congress leadership has decided to contest elections in Punjab under collective leadership but Nikhil Alva, who has been associated with Rahul Gandhi's office and is his close aide, is conducting a poll on his Twitter handle asking who should be party's face for Punjab CM?

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2022 23:21 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 23:21 IST
Rahul Gandhi's aide puts up poll on Twitter on who should be Congress' CM face for Punjab
Who will be the Punjab CM face for Congress in upcoming state polls? (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress leadership has decided to contest elections in Punjab under collective leadership but Nikhil Alva, who has been associated with Rahul Gandhi's office and is his close aide, is conducting a poll on his Twitter handle asking who should be party's face for Punjab CM? There are four options: Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sunil Kumar Jakhar and the fourt option is that there is no need for a CM face.

Taking to Twitter, Alva said, "Who should be the CM face of the Congress in Punjab? Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sunil Kumar Jakhar and No need for a CM face!" It is important to note that while Alva is putting up a poll, other Congress leaders are saying that all the three leaders are the face of the party in Punjab Assembly polls.

AICC incharge of Punjab Harish Chaudhary told ANI that Charanjeet Singh Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu and Sunil Jakhar are the faces. But Rahul's close aide has given thought to whether there is confusion in the party about the issue." Earlier, a video of actor Sonu Sood whose sister Malvika Sood is a Congress candidate from Moga Assembly in Punjab polls hinted about Channi is the man.

Now, Nikhil Alva's Twitter poll has sparked discussions whether the top leadership is giving a second thought to the issue. Nikhil Alva is the son of former Governor Margaret Alva, a Congress stalwart and a close aide of Sonia Gandhi. He was part of Rahul's media team before the 2019 elections, later handled social media and is currently taking responsibility for Rahul Gandhi's video content.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. AAP had finished second in the last assembly elections in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
2
Noted criminal lawyer Shrikant Shivade dead

Noted criminal lawyer Shrikant Shivade dead

 India
3
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Barty reaches third round on First Nations Peoples Day; Tennis-From quarantine to centre court, Badosa relishing life as a seed and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Barty reaches third round on First Nations Peopl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022