Biden says he is confident he can get parts of Build Back Better bill passed
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2022 03:00 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 03:00 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he was confident that he could get pieces or "big chunks" of his Build Back Better spending bill passed.
Speaking at a White House news conference, Biden said he did not have to scale down his priorities to get things passed.
