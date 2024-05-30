Left Menu

Tensions Rise as North Korea Launches 10 Short-Range Missiles

North Korea escalated regional tensions by firing approximately ten short-range missiles into its eastern waters. The South Korean military confirmed the launch on Thursday, marking a significant development in the ongoing geopolitical conflict.

Updated: 30-05-2024 03:44 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 03:44 IST
