Tensions Rise as North Korea Launches 10 Short-Range Missiles
North Korea escalated regional tensions by firing approximately ten short-range missiles into its eastern waters. The South Korean military confirmed the launch on Thursday, marking a significant development in the ongoing geopolitical conflict.
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 30-05-2024 03:44 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 03:44 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
North Korea fired what appears to be about ten short range missiles into its eastern waters, South Korea's military said on Thursday.
