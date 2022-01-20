BJP announces list of 34 candidates for Goa Assembly polls, Parrikar's son denied ticket

Left Menu

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday announced 34 candidates for the upcoming Goa Assembly elections. Notably, Utpal Parrikar, son of late Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's name is not on the list.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 20-01-2022 13:21 IST
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday announced 34 candidates for the upcoming Goa Assembly elections. Notably, Utpal Parrikar, son of late Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's name is not on the list. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will contest from Sanquelim, while Deputy CMManohar Ajgaonkarwill contest from Margaon.

Sitting MLA from Panjim has been given the ticket while Utpal Parrikar, son of late former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was offered other alternatives but he refused the first one. Talks on with him. We feel he should agree, Devendra Fandvais said. This information was given by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in a press conference today.

Goa will go to the assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

