UK Conservative lawmaker accuses government of intimidation, blackmail

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-01-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 15:41 IST
William Wragg Image Credit: Wikipedia
British Conservative lawmaker William Wragg accused the government on Thursday of attempting to "blackmail" other lawmakers by using intimidation to drop their demands for a confidence vote in Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"In recent days, a number of members of parliament have faced pressures and intimidation from members of the government because of their declared or assumed desire for a vote of confidence in the party leadership of the prime minister," Wragg told a meeting of the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

