Bulandshahr Congress worker suffers meltdown for not getting ticket

Failed to get a Congress ticket, a party worker who came to file her nomination as an independent candidate from Bulandshahr Sadar seat couldnt hide her disappointment and broke down in tears. The Congress general secretary had earlier announced giving 40 per cent of party tickets to women for the coming state election. It had announced 40 per cent women candidates in its first list.

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 20-01-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 16:21 IST
Failed to get a Congress ticket, a party worker who came to file her nomination as an independent candidate from Bulandshahr Sadar seat couldn’t hide her disappointment and broke down in tears. Geeta Rani Sharma shared her grief with media and said her father, who was associated with Congress for 30 years, gave his all to the party. She said she took a large number of women to the Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s rally in Anoopshahr but her work was not recognized.

Sharma suggested that party tickets should be given on the basis of a survey of who’s done what. She also named another party worker in Sikandarabad, who too, she said, did not get a ticket despite his diligence towards party work.

Having decided to fight independent, Sharma said now she does not want any political party’s support.

“I want to show Didi that I am a girl and I can fight,” she said, referring to the Congress slogan for the UP polls. The Congress general secretary had earlier announced giving 40 per cent of party tickets to women for the coming state election. The party included 16 women in its second list of candidates, comprising 41 candidates in all. It had announced 40 per cent women candidates in its first list.

