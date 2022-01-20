UP former minister Uma Kiran expelled from SP for 6 years 

Samajwadi Party on Thursday expelled former minister in the state cabinet Uma Kiran for six years for “anti-party” activities.

The development was announced by SP district president Pramod Tyagi.

Tyagi also said anti-party activities will not be tolerated.

Uma Kiran was allegedly demanding party ticket from Purkazi seat and was miffed at not being given it. She was given a ticket from the seat by Azad Samaj Party (K) led by Chandra Shekhar Aazad and was also seen in a press conference with him.

