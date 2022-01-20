UK PM Johnson condemns all forms of bullying and harassment -spokesman
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemns all forms of bullying and harassment, his spokesman said on Thursday, after a senior lawmaker from his Conservative Party accused the government of intimidation.
William Wragg, chair of the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, said the government had attempted to "blackmail" those lawmakers it suspects of wanting to force Johnson out of power.
Johnson's spokesman declined to comment specifically on the allegations, but when asked if the prime minister would "unequivocally condemn all forms of bullying and harassment", he said: "Yes".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Johnson
- British
- Conservative Party
ALSO READ
UK PM Boris Johnson hopes to 'ride out' Omicron wave
UK PM Boris Johnson hopes to 'ride out' Omicron wave
Boris Johnson dismisses visa link with Indian free trade deal
British PM Boris Johnson calls out anti-vaccine ‘mumbo jumbo’
UK's PM Boris Johnson lied to Parliament about lockdown drinks party - former aide