UK PM Johnson condemns all forms of bullying and harassment -spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-01-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 17:32 IST
UK PM Johnson condemns all forms of bullying and harassment -spokesman
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemns all forms of bullying and harassment, his spokesman said on Thursday, after a senior lawmaker from his Conservative Party accused the government of intimidation.

William Wragg, chair of the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, said the government had attempted to "blackmail" those lawmakers it suspects of wanting to force Johnson out of power.

Johnson's spokesman declined to comment specifically on the allegations, but when asked if the prime minister would "unequivocally condemn all forms of bullying and harassment", he said: "Yes".

