Goa Poll: P Chidambaram spreading misunderstanding against TMC, says Abhishek Banerjee

Ahead of the Goa Assembly polls, Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday alleged that Congress leader P Chidambaram has been spreading misunderstanding against TMC. Briefing media persons here, Banerjee said, "We are fighting this battle against BJP with our might. Our president Mamata Banerjee visited Goa twice and people showered immense support. There is a big difference between saying about defeating the BJP and fighting against them. But lies are being spread against us. Some of the parties are alleging that TMC is splitting anti-BJP votes"

"Congress' Chidambaram is misleading and misguiding the people. He failed to rise above his petty political interest. If we are lying, then he can send us a notice since he is a lawyer. If we are spreading misunderstanding among people, then send notice to us. Chidambaram Ji should resign if Congress loses against BJP," he added. Abhishek Banerjee said TMC walked an extra mile to form a unified alliance against BJP.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Goa In-Charge Mahua Moitra on Friday had hit out at Congress leader P Chidambaram saying that her party made a "formal and definitive" offer to Congress in Goa to defeat BJP. Moitra, who was responding to Chidambaram's statements about the lack of clarity about TMC's proposal said that if he is not aware of details, he should speak to his party leadership rather than making such statements.

"All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) already made formal and definitive offer to INC on Goa to defeat BJP. INC leadership asked for time to revert. This was almost two weeks ago. If Chidambaram was not aware of details, he should talk to his leadership rather than making these statements," said the TMC MP. Earlier, the Congress senior leader had said that his party will accept the support of any party that has a common task of defeating the BJP in the upcoming Goa assembly elections.

Trinamool Congress, which is keen to leave a mark in its outing in Goa, had suggested a broad alliance but not much has moved on the proposal due to competing interests and apparent lack of faith between the opposition parties. Congress is peeved at the Trinamool Congress "poaching" its leaders. Notably, TMC has announced only 11 candidates so far out of the 40 seats of Goa Assembly keeping room open for any possible alliance partner to be accommodated.

Goa will go to the Assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

