Chandra Shekhar Aazad to take on Adityanath from Gorakhpur seat, says 'will continue fight'

Chandra Shekhar Aazad-led Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) Thursday announced his nomination for the Uttar Pradesh polls from the Gorakhpur Urban seat against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, with the prominent Dalit face saying he will continue his fight against the BJP.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had recently declared that Adityanath, a five-time Lok Sabha MP from Gorakhpur, will fight the state polls from the Gorakhpur Urban seat.

''Taking forward the ideology of Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and Kanshiram sahib for 'Bahujan Hitaay - Bahujan Sukhaay', the Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) announced Chandra Shekhar Aazad as candidate from Gorakhpur Sadar (322) seat,'' the party said in a statement on social media.

In response, Aazad tweeted, ''Thank you very much! I have fought for last five years also. I will continue to fight. Jai Bhim, Jai Mandal. Bahujan Hitaay – Bahujan Sukhaay (for the happiness of the many, for the welfare of the many).'' ASP (K)'s national core committee member Mohammad Aqib told PTI that the registered name of the party is Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshiram). The 35-year-old lawyer-turned-activist Azad had co-founded the Dalit rights outfit Bhim Army and he is its national president. Later on, he launched the ASP (K) in March 2020 and is the party president. Gorakhpur Sadar goes to polls on March 3 during the sixth phase of elections in UP. The results will be declared on March 10.

Aazad was until recently in talks with the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party for a tie-up to contest the polls but was offered only two seats.

Aazad had on Tuesday said his party would no longer approach the SP for an alliance as it was a matter of ''self respect” but added he was open to finding new allies for the polls.

The flamboyant leader has often said his fight is against the ideology of the BJP and the RSS. His party earlier announced assembly candidates on 33 seats in the state.

