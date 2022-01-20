Left Menu

U.S., partners to act swiftly if Russian troops cross Ukraine border -Blinken

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 20-01-2022 19:49 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 19:49 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

The United States and its European allies will present a united front if Russia further acts against Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters on Thursday following his meetings with German officials.

Blinken, speaking alongside his German counterpart, said Moscow would be met with a "swift... severe" united response should its forces cross into Ukraine.

Additionally, Washington and its partners would present a united response in any possible sanctions and were working on a coordinated response toward any other possible destabilizing actions Russia may take, he said.

