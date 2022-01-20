Goa elections: former BJP, AAP leaders figure in Congress' new list
Former BJP MLA Carlose Almeida and former AAP Goa convener Elvis Gomes featured in Congress' latest list of five candidates for the Goa Assembly elections.
So far the party has announced candidates for 29 out of 40 seats for the February 14 elections.
Congress general secretary Mukul Wasnik on Thursday announced the list for Panaji, Shiroda, Vasco, Benaulim and Curchorem.
Former bureaucrat and AAP Goa convener Elvis Gomes will contest from Panaji while former BJP legislator Carlose Almeida will contest from Vasco.
Tukaram Borkar will contest from Shiroda, Anthony Dias from Benaulim and Amit Patkar from Curchorem.
