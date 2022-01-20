NCP announces its first list of candidates for Goa elections
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday announced its first list of four candidates for the Goa Assembly elections.
The list included state NCP chief Jose Philip who would contest from Dabolim.
NCP general secretary Praful Patel announced the list.
Rehnan Muzawar would contest from Navelim, Digavijay Verlekar from Priol and Dr Subhash Prabhu Desai from Shiroda.
The Sharad Pawar-led party has announced an alliance with the Shiv Sena for the February 14 elections in the coastal state.
