NCP announces its first list of candidates for Goa elections

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 20-01-2022 21:32 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 21:32 IST
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday announced its first list of four candidates for the Goa Assembly elections.

The list included state NCP chief Jose Philip who would contest from Dabolim.

NCP general secretary Praful Patel announced the list.

Rehnan Muzawar would contest from Navelim, Digavijay Verlekar from Priol and Dr Subhash Prabhu Desai from Shiroda.

The Sharad Pawar-led party has announced an alliance with the Shiv Sena for the February 14 elections in the coastal state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

