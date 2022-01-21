Left Menu

70 pc polling in Assam's Thengal Kachari Autonomous Council

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 21-01-2022 00:22 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 00:22 IST
70 pc polling in Assam's Thengal Kachari Autonomous Council
  • Country:
  • India

An estimated 70.09 per cent of 86,351 voters on Thursday exercised their franchise in the election to Thengal Kachari Autonomous Council in Assam, according to official data.

Out of the 22 constituencies, elections took place in 21 with one candidate being declared elected uncontested, the State Election Commission Assam (SECA) said in a statement.

The elections took place in 143 polling stations in Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Golaghat and Jorhat districts, while the candidate in the lone constituency in Dhemaji district was already elected.

People cast their votes in ballot papers and counting will take place on January 24.

The Council with headquarters in Titabar is presently under the control of the BJP, led by Chief Executive Member Kumud Chandra Kachari.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
3
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
4
KZN dam levels continue to increase

KZN dam levels continue to increase

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022