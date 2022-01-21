Left Menu

UK Foreign Secretary Truss says she fully supports PM Johnson

UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss voiced on Friday her full support for embattled Prime Minister Boris Johnson, saying he was doing a fantastic job and there was no contest for the leadership. "I want the Prime Minister to continue as long as possible in his job.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 21-01-2022 08:59 IST
UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss voiced on Friday her full support for embattled Prime Minister Boris Johnson, saying he was doing a fantastic job and there was no contest for the leadership. Speaking at a media conference in Sydney, Truss was asked if she supported Johnson and whether she would run for leader of the Conservative Party if a contest was called.

"The Prime Minister has my 100% support," said Truss. "I want the Prime Minister to continue as long as possible in his job. He is doing a fantastic job. There is no leadership election." Truss has been tipped as a possible replacement for Johnson who has been rocked by scandals over parties at No. 10 held during strict national lockdowns.

