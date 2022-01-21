Silver Line survey stones removed by protesters in Kerala; Cong extends support

Angamaly (Ker), Jan 21 (PTI): A set of survey stones, laid as part of the construction of the Left government's flagship Silver Line rail corridor project, were removed from a paddy field here by a group of protesters on Friday morning, as the Congress-led UDF opposition extended all support to them.

Around 30 protesters, under the aegis of the 'Janakeeya Samithi' (People's Forum), marched to Triveni paddy field located at Puliyanam here in Ernakulam district, and removed the survey stones placed by the authorities.

As many as six stones, placed in Parakkadavu panchayat here, were uprooted on Thursday night itself and a wreath was placed over it by unknown persons.

The photos of the yellow-painted stones with wreath over it were shared on social media platforms by Congress party activists, who oppose the multi-crore project.

Angamaly legislator and Congress leader Roji M John, in a Facebook post, said the authorities laid the stones using police force and arresting and threatening people who protested against it.

''Salute to those brave hearts who gave a befitting reply to the arrogance shown by the Pinarayi Vijayan government who goes ahead with the Silver Line project challenging the people,'' he said.

Locals and protesters removed the survey stones, laid as part of the social impact study of the Silver Line project, in various places of Kerala including in politically volatile Kannur district in recent days.

However, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has made it clear that the uprooting of stones would not stop development work and the mega project would be implemented at any cost.

A total of Rs 63,941 crore is the estimated cost of the rail corridor project, proposed to connect the south and north ends of the state.

