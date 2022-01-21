Development and tourism will make Meghalaya a developed state : Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday said that with the Centre formulating a comprehensive action plan for development and tourism, Meghalaya could become one of the most developed states in the country in the next 25 years.

Dedicated efforts have been made during the past several years for the development of infrastructure in Meghalaya and collective efforts are needed to strengthen tourism in the north eatern state, he said.

"The union government has formulated a comprehensive action plan for development which is being implemented. I am sure that in the next 25 years when the country will be celebrating hundred years of Independence, Meghalaya specially would be one of the most developed regions of the country," Birla said in a recorded message to the people on the 50th statehood day.

Wishing the people, he said the celebration of the golden jubilee year of the formation of the state assumes more significance as the country is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

"It is a matter of happiness for us that within 50 years of attaining statehood, Meghalaya has made substantial progress in various sectors. Meghalaya is one of the most beautiful states in the country. It is the most important tourist destination in the north east. Owing to its biodiversity and rich culture, Meghalaya has always been a center of attraction for tourists," he said.

Birla also expressed hope that the hill state will achieve greater accomplishments in the coming years. "The long democratic experience and exemplary contributions of its leaders especially that of the former Lok Sabha speaker, late (Purno) Sangma Sahib will always be remembered as the state moves ahead on its development path. I congratulate members of the tribal groups and all citizens of the state on this joyful occasion. Citizen centric governance should be our goal as it is the only way to ensure inclusive growth in the state," he said.

