Biden and Japan's Kishida agree to cooperate on Northh Korea, Ukraine
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 21-01-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 20:38 IST
- Country:
- Japan
U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed to cooperate closely on issues relating to North Korea's recent missile launches and over the situation in Ukraine, Kishida said on Friday.
The Japanese premier made the comments following a virtual summit with the Biden, Kishida's first since taking office last year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Fumio Kishida
- Joe Biden
- U.S.
- Japanese
- Biden
- Ukraine
- North Korea's
- Kishida
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Japan asks U.S. to take COVID-19 counter-measures at military bases - Kyodo
U.S. prisons chief to retire amid criticism over COVID-19 response
FOREX-Dollar near five-year high to yen as U.S. yields surge on hawkish Fed
Biden to call out Trump's 'singular responsibility' for Jan. 6 attacks
U.S. strengthens infection controls at military bases in Japan