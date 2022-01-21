Left Menu

Biden and Japan's Kishida agree to cooperate on Northh Korea, Ukraine

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 21-01-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 20:38 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed to cooperate closely on issues relating to North Korea's recent missile launches and over the situation in Ukraine, Kishida said on Friday.

The Japanese premier made the comments following a virtual summit with the Biden, Kishida's first since taking office last year.

