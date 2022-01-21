UP Assembly polls: AAP announces 33 names in third list of candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released the third list of candidates for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The AAP will contest on all 403 seats in the Assembly elections. In the earlier two lists, the party had already announced candidates for 191 seats out of 403. In the third list, AAP announced the names of 33 candidates. In this list also doctors, engineers and ex-servicemen found the place.

AAP has fielded Vaibhav Shahi as a candidate from the Gorakhpur Rural seat. Ajay Kumar has been fielded from Lucknow Cantt. Susmita Raghav is the party's candidate from Allahabad West and Deepshikha has been fielded from Jalaun seat. Shiv Pratap Singh is the AAP candidate from Etawah. The party has fielded Nazir Khan from Fatehpur Sikri constituency. Shivri Nagvanshi has been fielded from Bareilly Cantt constituency while Kailash Patel is party's candidate from Sevapuri seat.

The elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting from February 10.The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)