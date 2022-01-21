Left Menu

Mexican president says energy disputes to be handled 'case by case'

The president, a leftist resource nationalist, has often couched his opposition to foreign and private participation in the energy sector as part of his drive to eradicate corruption. "We were talking about all this, and she understands that our mission is to banish corruption from our country as well as showing our openness to dialogue, and to go case by case," said Lopez Obrador at his regular morning news conference, referring to potential disputes with U.S. energy companies.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 21-01-2022 21:28 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 21:28 IST
Mexican president says energy disputes to be handled 'case by case'
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexico's government will address future energy disputes with foreign companies on a "case by case" basis, its president said on Friday, a day after meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden's top energy official. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador met with U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on Thursday amid claims of unfair treatment from some U.S.-based energy companies with investments in the Latin American country's power sector, particularly renewable energy firms.

The government last year launched a constitutional reform https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/mexico-president-says-electricity-reform-has-been-sent-congress-2021-10-01 to boost state control of the electricity market, which Lopez Obrador said was a matter of national security https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/mexican-power-bill-us-sights-top-energy-official-meets-lopez-obrador-2022-01-20, arguing past governments had skewed the market in favor of private capital. The president, a leftist resource nationalist, has often couched his opposition to foreign and private participation in the energy sector as part of his drive to eradicate corruption.

"We were talking about all this, and she understands that our mission is to banish corruption from our country as well as showing our openness to dialogue, and to go case by case," said Lopez Obrador at his regular morning news conference, referring to potential disputes with U.S. energy companies. While he acknowledged that "a small number" of both U.S. and Canadian companies have complained, he did not name any of them or otherwise go into detail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
3
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
4
KZN dam levels continue to increase

KZN dam levels continue to increase

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022