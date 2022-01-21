Harak Singh Rawat's induction should be welcomed by all in Congress, says Harish Rawat

Left Menu

Uttarakhand's former chief minister Harish Rawat on Friday said that newly inducted Harak Singh Rawat should be welcomed by all in Congress.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2022 23:26 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 23:26 IST
Congress leader Harish Rawat (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI
By Sahil Pandey Uttarakhand's former chief minister Harish Rawat on Friday said that newly inducted Harak Singh Rawat should be welcomed by all in Congress.

"Party has decided to accept him and we all support that decision. Party decided as per consensus and I am part of it and everybody should welcome it," Rawat told ANI. He also told that all candidates have been finalized for Uttarakhand polls and the list could be out anytime soon.

"Meeting went well, almost all 70 candidates finalized have been finalized. On 3-4 tactical seats it will take a bit longer due to strategical calculations," he added. Accompanied by his daughter-in-law Anukriti Gusain, former Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat rejoined Congress on Friday.

Harak Singh Rawat was dismissed from the Uttarakhand Cabinet and expelled from the BJP on Monday for "anti-party activities". He was one of the 10 MLAs who had left the Congress in 2016 and joined BJP.

Uttarakhand will go to the polls on February 14. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

