Shazia Ilmi accuses Sidhu's aide Mohammad Mustafa of 'trying to disturb communal harmony'

BJP's national spokesperson Shazia Ilmi accused the former Punjab DG Police Mohammad Mustafa, who is also the principal strategic adviser to Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, of trying to incite violence and disturb communal harmony by giving provocative statements ahead of the Punjab assembly polls.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2022 06:22 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 06:22 IST
Mohammad Mustafa and Razia Sultana with Novjot Singh Sidhu (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
BJP's national spokesperson Shazia Ilmi accused the former Punjab DG Police Mohammad Mustafa, who is also the principal strategic adviser to Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, of trying to incite violence and disturb communal harmony by giving provocative statements ahead of the Punjab assembly polls. A purported video of Mustafa, where he can be allegedly heard threatening of 'creating a situation that cannot be controlled if a particular community was allowed to hold their events near his events,' was shared by Chiranshu Rattan, spokesperson of BJP Punjab Youth Wing and is making rounds on social media.

Reacting to the same, Ilmi said, "Our team and Chiranshu got video and it was a speech given by Mustafa while campaigning during the election in Malerkotla, which is a Muslim-dominated area. This is a hate speech and he is trying to incite violence and disturb communal harmony by giving such provocative statements ahead of the Punjab election." According to the BJP leaders, this video is from Malerkotla, where Mustafa, who is the husband of Punjab Minister Razia Sultana, had gone for election campaigning.

She further said, "The Election Commission should take cognisance of this video and should not allow Razia, who is an MLA from Malerkotla, to contest the election." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

