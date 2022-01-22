Left Menu

UP Assembly polls: Anurag Thakur, Yogi Adityanath launch election song 'Phir Se BJP'

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Uttar Pradesh unit on Friday launched its election song for the upcoming Assembly polls in the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Uttar Pradesh unit on Friday launched its election song for the upcoming Assembly polls in the state. The song, titled 'Phir Se BJP', was launched by Union Minister Anurag Thakur, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma and state BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh at the party office in Lucknow.

An excerpt from the song, which revolves around the BJP government's achievements in the state, says 'UP phir maange BJP sarkar (UP again wants BJP government)'. Speaking at the launch, Adityanath said that BJP is Uttar Pradesh's need.

Targetting the Samajwadi Party, Adityanath said, "BJP is UP's need; criminals shouldn't run a government, corruption should remain restrained, bulldozers should keep running against mafias, poor need not beg, electricity should come 24x7, daughters and sisters must be protected, farmers should be given respect," he said. The ruling BJP in the state is contesting the polls in an alliance with Apna Dal and the Nishad party.

Elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

