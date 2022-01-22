Bihar: Chirag Paswan writes to Governor, demands President's rule to prevent hooch tragedy

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Friday said that his party has written to Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan recommending President's rule in the state to prevent further deaths due to consumption of spurious liquor. "We have written to the Governor to recommend the President's rule in Bihar in order to stop more deaths due to consumption of spurious liquor," said Chirag Paswan.

His remarks come after five people lost their lives and many were taken ill after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Bihar's Saran district on Thursday. The incident took place in villages under Amnour and Maker police station limits on Thursday. Five people are confirmed to be dead while several others are admitted to a hospital. Police have launched an investigation into the matter.

He further slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar saying that he is raising issues like Pegasus, caste census, and population control bill as he wants to be a contender for the Prime Minister's post by joining the Opposition. "CM Nitish Kumar intentionally raises issues like Pegasus, caste census, population control bill and special status to Bihar on which BJP's stand is already clear. He probably wants to be a contender for PM's post by joining the Opposition," he added.

A week ago. 11 people died in the Nalanda hooch tragedy in Bihar. There has been a total ban on any type of liquor in Bihar since April 2016. (ANI)

