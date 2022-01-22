Left Menu

Union Minister Bishweswar Tudu thrashes 2 Odisha Govt officials, victims hospitalised

Union Minister Bishweswar Tudu allegedly thrashed two Odisha Government officials at the party office here in Mayurbhanj district on Friday.

ANI | Mayurbhanj (Odisha) | Updated: 22-01-2022 13:34 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 13:34 IST
Union Minister Bishweswar Tudu thrashes 2 Odisha Govt officials, victims hospitalised
Union Minister Bishweswar Tudu (Pic Credit: Bishweswar Tudu Twitter handle). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Bishweswar Tudu allegedly thrashed two Odisha Government officials at the party office here in Mayurbhanj district on Friday. Both District Planning Board Deputy Director Ashwini Mallik and Assistant Director Debashis Mohapatra have sustained injuries and were hospitalised.

A case has been registered in Baripada town police station against the Union Minister under sections 323, 325, 341, 294, 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). "District Planning Board Deputy Director Ashwini Mallik and Assistant Director Debashis Mohapatra were assaulted by Union Minister Bishweswar Tudu. Based on the complaint a case has been registered under sections 323, 325, 341, 294, 506 of IPC. The case is under investigation," said KK Hariprasad, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Mayurbhanj.

"Mayurbhanj MP Tudu called District Planning Board's Deputy Director Ashwini Malik and Assistant Director Debashish Mohapatra to the party office located near Takatpur for a review meeting. After the two officials reached the place, the minister asked his associates to close the shutter and thrashed the duo with a plastic chair," Debasish Mohapatra, Planning Board Deputy director of Mayurbhanj told ANI. He further said that Ashwini Malik sustained a fracture to his left hand, Debashish Mohapatra was also injured in the incident. Both have been admitted to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital here for treatment, he added.

The two have also apprised the District Collector about the alleged attack on them. However, the minister has refuted the allegation saying that it is an attempt to malign his image ahead of the panchayat polls.

"The allegations are false and baseless," he said. Tudu added that the two officials had come for a review meeting while he couldn't meet them as he was busy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for severe wasting: UNICEF

1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for sever...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen tests in kids; COVID transmission through breastmilk unlikely; New York Mayor Adams to receive first paycheck in cryptocurrency and more

Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen test...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022