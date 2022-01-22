Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls: Amit Shah to visit Kairana today

Union Minister Amit Shah will visit Kairana in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, sources said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2022 14:17 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 14:17 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Amit Shah will visit Kairana in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, sources said. Sources added that Shah will carry out a door-to-door campaign today starting from Vaish Dharamshala in Kairana.

Elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

