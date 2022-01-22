Rahul urges govt to address concerns of civil services aspirants

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday urged the government to find a viable solution to the concerns raised by civil services aspirants in consultation with all stakeholders.

He said a delegation of aspirants for civil services conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) met him recently and shared their serious concerns.

''The Government of India must find a viable solution in dialogue with all stakeholders so that time and opportunities lost during the two years of pandemic don't cost our youth their future,'' Gandhi said on Twitter, using the hashtag ''JusticeForStudents''.

UPSC aspirants of 2020 and 2021 have demanded two more attempts and two years of age relaxation in all central government exams and have been protesting in support of their demands.

