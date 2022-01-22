Left Menu

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh polls, Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday released a song titled 'UP me Ee Ba' (All these are there in UP), as part of its campaign which talked about development work done by BJP government in the state.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 22-01-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 21:35 IST
'UP Me Ee Ba': BJP releases song on its achievements in Uttar Pradesh
Visual from the song . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh polls, Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday released a song titled 'UP me Ee Ba' (All these are there in UP), as part of its campaign which talked about development work done by BJP government in the state. The song talks about the law and order situation in the state, vaccination for all, construction of roads and highways, among other issues.

It comes after Bhojpuri singer Neha Rathore released a song titled 'UP Mei Ka Ba' (What's there in UP?), criticizing the BJP government's term in the State. Earlier, Member of Parliament from Gorakhpur Ravi Kishan released an election song titled 'UP Mei Sab Ba' (UP has everything).

Tiwari, in the song, highlighted that the construction of the Ram temple has started in Ayodhya and has also taken a jibe at Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav for his remark that Lord Krishna comes to his dreams. Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

