Punjab: AAP's Bhagwant Mann slams Punjab CM over ED raids, challenges him to contest from Dhuri seat

Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate for Punjab Bhagwant Mann on Saturday slammed Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi over Enforcement Directorate's raid on his relatives' residence, adding that if Channi wants to contest election against Mann than he should file papers from Dhuri constituency.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 22-01-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 21:39 IST
AAP leader Bhagwant Mann in Amritsar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate for Punjab Bhagwant Mann on Saturday slammed Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi over Enforcement Directorate's raid on his relatives' residence, adding that if Channi wants to contest election against Mann than he should file papers from Dhuri constituency. "If Channi wants to contest against me, I invite him to Dhuri. He must give a statement on illegal property papers worth Rs 56 crore found in his name. Capt Amarinder Singh also agreed that Channi ji was involved in illegal sand mining," said Mann.

Mann made the following comments after offering his prayers at Shri Ram Tirath Mandir and Golden Temple in Amritsar. The ED on Wednesday seized more than Rs 10 crore cash, gold worth above 21 lakh and a Rolex watch worth Rs 12 lakh from the residential premises of land mafia Bhupinder Singh Honey and others in connection with an alleged illegal sand mining case.

Bhupinder Singh Honey is a nephew of the Punjab chief minister. Assembly elections in Punjab will be held on February 20. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats. (ANI)

