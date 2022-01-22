Left Menu

Congress high command to decide CM face for Punjab assembly polls: Sidhu

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday said the party high command will decide the chief ministerial face for the upcoming State Assembly elections that are scheduled to take place on February 20.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-01-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 21:54 IST
Congress high command to decide CM face for Punjab assembly polls: Sidhu
Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday said the party high command will decide the chief ministerial face for the upcoming State Assembly elections that are scheduled to take place on February 20. "Congress takes decisions after analyzing the qualities of every leader. I have full faith in the party. There is a party high command to decide CM face. Whatever the party high command will decide, we will accept the decision," Sidhu told ANI when asked about the Congress CM face in the assembly elections.

The Senior Congress leader slammed AAP-projected chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann in the ensuing Punjab Assembly elections who he said neither can hold a press conference nor give any statement without consulting party chief Arvind Kejriwal. Meanwhile, Nikhil Alva, who has been associated with Rahul Gandhi's office and is his close aide, conducted a poll on his Twitter handle asking who should be the party's face for Punjab CM?

There are four options: Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sunil Kumar Jakhar and the fourth option is that there is no need for a CM face. Taking to Twitter, Alva said, "Who should be the CM face of the Congress in Punjab? Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sunil Kumar Jakhar and No need for a CM face!"

Earlier, a video of actor Sonu Sood whose sister Malvika Sood is a Congress candidate from Moga Assembly in Punjab polls hinted about Channi as the man. Now, Nikhil Alva's Twitter poll has sparked discussions about whether the top leadership is giving a second thought to the issue.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. AAP had finished second in the last assembly elections in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for severe wasting: UNICEF

1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for sever...

 Global
3
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022