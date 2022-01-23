Left Menu

Thai PM to visit Saudi Arabia on Tuesday - Saudi state TV

Updated: 23-01-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 15:11 IST
Prayuth Chan-ocha Image Credit: Twitter(@prayutofficial)
Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha will visit Saudi Arabia on Tuesday following an invitation by the country's crown prince, Saudi state television reported on Sunday.

The visit will be the first of its kind in nearly three decades, the Dubai-based Al-Arabiya television channel reported.

