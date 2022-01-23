UK's Johnson invited ex-minister to make Islamophobia complaint - spokesperson
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met Muslim lawmaker Nusrat Ghani after she was fired from a ministerial position in 2020 regarding claims of Islamophobia and he later invited her to make a formal complaint, his office said on Sunday. Ghani, 49, who lost her job as a junior transport minister in February 2020, told the Sunday Times that a "whip" - an enforcer of parliamentary discipline - said her "Muslimness" had been raised as an issue in her sacking.
Johnson had written to Ghani "expressing his serious concern (about possible Islamophobia) and inviting her to begin a formal complaint process. She did not subsequently do so," said a spokesperson for the prime minister. "The Conservative Party does not tolerate prejudice or discrimination of any kind."
