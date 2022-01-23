Modi-Yogi (MY) factor has demolished 'culture of crime' in UP: Naqvi

Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday said the ''Modi-Yogi (MY)'' factor has demolished the ''culture of crime'' in Uttar Pradesh and is the guarantee for security in the state.

During a 'Chaupal Par Charcha' event in Rampur's Daniyapur and Shankarpur villages ahead of the assembly polls in the state, he interacted with BJP 'panna pramukhs', 'booth pramukhs', farmers, villagers and other people.

The "MY (Modi-Yogi) factor" in Uttar Pradesh is the guarantee for security and prosperity of the people, and good governance in the state, the BJP leader said.

This "MY (Modi-Yogi) factor" has demolished the "culture of corruption and crime'', the minority affairs minister said in a play on the 'Muslim-Yadav (MY) factor' known in political circles to be the vote base of the Samajwadi Party.

Naqvi said that ''appeasement" has been replaced by "determination for development with dignity'' in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath era which has ensured inclusive empowerment of all sections.

The people of Uttar Pradesh have not forgotten the crime and cruelty perpetrated during the regime of the state government before 2017, he was quoted as saying by a statement from his office.

Attacking the Congress, Naqvi said the ''once national party'' is now not even acceptable in a "mohalla (locality) " due to its "negative feudal mind-set". ''Today, the queue of those returning the Congress' ticket is longer than the ticket seekers,'' he claimed. During the last five years, Naqvi said, the Modi and Yogi governments have ensured rapid transformation of the state with better law and order, infrastructure development, high-tech industries, quality and affordable education and medical facilities.

The state has strongly and effectively worked to tackle the coronavirus pandemic's challenges and crores of people have been vaccinated so far in the state, he said.

While there were only 15 medical colleges before 2017, there are 59 medical colleges now, Naqvi said.

While there were two international airports in Uttar Pradesh before 2017, there are now five international airports in the state now, he said.

Naqvi said that while only two cities had been connected with the metro rail network before 2017, metro rail has reached five cities now, Naqvi said.

He said that today, there is 24 hours of power supply in the villages of Uttar Pradesh and 2.55 crore farmers have benefited from "Kisan Samman Nidhi".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)