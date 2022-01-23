Left Menu

Netaji's birth anniversary: BJP govts resorting to repression, new freedom struggle needed, says Nath in MP

Netajis leadership and contribution to the freedom struggle was amazing. PTI LAL BNM BNM BNM

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 23-01-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 19:56 IST
Netaji's birth anniversary: BJP govts resorting to repression, new freedom struggle needed, says Nath in MP
  • Country:
  • India

There is need to wage a freedom struggle afresh to save the country and the Constitution as the BJP governments in the Centre and states were resorting to repression, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath said at a function of the party here to honour Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary.

He said people are facing the challenge of saving the country's future, its assets and the Constitution.

''The way the BJP governments at the Centre and the states are resorting to repression, it seems we have to wage another freedom struggle to protect the nation and its future,” Nath said.

The former MP CM said Netaji's immortal 'Jai Hind' slogan was endorsed by Pandit Nehru, who shaped it into a national one during the freedom struggle.

Speaking at the event, Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh said, ''We have to fight the forces who don't believe in democracy. Congressmen are being targeted today. We have to walk the path Netaji showed us under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi. Netaji's leadership and contribution to the freedom struggle was amazing.'' PTI LAL BNM BNM BNM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China
2
Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

 Myanmar
3
Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

 United States
4
UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022