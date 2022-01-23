Odisha pays tributes to Netaji, Veer Surendra Sai

Odisha paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Veer Surendra Sai on their birth anniversaries on Sunday by organising different events.

Bose was born in Cuttack on January 23, 1897, while Sai was born in Khinda in Sambalpur district on this day in 1809. Governor Ganeshi Lal tweeted, ''...humble tribute to legendary freedom fighter #SubhasChandra Bose on his birth anniversary. #Netaji's extraordinary grit and patriotism will continue to inspire generations of Indians.'' ''Sai will remain in hearts of people for all time to come for great sacrifice and struggle for Independence. His deep patriotism will remain as inspiration for countrymen,'' he said in another Twitter post.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also paid tributes to the two icons.

''My tribute to worthy son of Mother India and great freedom fighter, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Odisha soil had given him the mantra of 'Seva & Sangram' (service and struggle). His strong leadership, incomparable patriotism will remain in hearts of all for all the time,'' he tweeted.

In another post, he said, ''My tribute to eminent freedom fighter Veer Surendra Sai. His indomitable spirit and sacrifice for the protection of interest of the tribal and general public and armed struggle against British Raj will continue to inspire people.'' Several programmes were organised at Netaji Birthplace Museum, Janakinath Bhavan in Odia Bazaar in Cuttack, with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

People from different walks of life thronged the museum to pay respect to him, garlanding his statue and raising 'Netaji Amar Rahe' slogan.

Odisha Lalit Kala Academy organised a special exhibition, displaying various clay and wooden idols of Netaji.

Eminent sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a seven-feet-high sculpture of India Gate and Netaji statue at Puri beach.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)