PM Modi condoles noted archaeologist R Nagaswamy's demise
Condoling the death of renowned archaeologist R Nagaswamy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the coming generations will never forget his contributions towards popularising the vibrant culture of Tamil Nadu. Modi tweeted, The coming generations will never forget the contributions of Thiru R Nagaswamy towards popularising the vibrant culture of Tamil Nadu.
- Country:
- India
Condoling the death of renowned archaeologist R Nagaswamy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the coming generations will never forget his contributions towards popularising the vibrant culture of Tamil Nadu. The Padma Bhushan awardee, who was the first director of Tamil Nadu's Department of Archaeology, died in Chennai on Sunday at the age of 91 years. Modi tweeted, ''The coming generations will never forget the contributions of Thiru R Nagaswamy towards popularising the vibrant culture of Tamil Nadu. His passion towards history, epigraphy and archaeology were noteworthy. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.'' PTI KR AAR AAR
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
SC to set up committee headed by former apex court judge to probe security breach during PM Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates 11 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu
Investment in R&D for future technologies is a priority for government: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Startups are going to be backbone of new India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Number of patents granted has risen to 28,000 last year from 4,000 in 2013-14. Prime Minister Narendra Modi