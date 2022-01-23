PM Modi condoles noted archaeologist R Nagaswamy's demise

Condoling the death of renowned archaeologist R Nagaswamy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the coming generations will never forget his contributions towards popularising the vibrant culture of Tamil Nadu. The Padma Bhushan awardee, who was the first director of Tamil Nadu's Department of Archaeology, died in Chennai on Sunday at the age of 91 years. Modi tweeted, ''The coming generations will never forget the contributions of Thiru R Nagaswamy towards popularising the vibrant culture of Tamil Nadu. His passion towards history, epigraphy and archaeology were noteworthy. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.'' PTI KR AAR AAR

