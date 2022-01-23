RSS-BJP distorting history and misleading country: Ashok Gehlot

Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday alleged that the RSS and the BJP are distorting history and misleading the country, and said the youth should study history and think themselves.

The RSS and the BJP had no contribution in India's freedom struggle and did not make any sacrifice, thus misleading the people, he charged.

''What rights do they have to mislead the youth? They only know how to distort history,'' he said in a virtual programme on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

''They never accepted Mahatma Gandhi. Now their people are worshipping and installing statues of (Nathuram) Godse,'' he said, targeting the RSS-BJP.

Gehlot also countered the narrative that nothing was done in the 70 years since Independence. ''All the development that has taken place...was it done in only seven years?'' he asked.

He said that despite differences, Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Subhas Chandra Bose espouse the cause of freedom.

He said the political fight should be of ideology but it was unfortunate that even after 75 years of independence, politics was being done on the basis of caste and religion.

The chief minister said the youth should study history, think themselves and take inspiration from traditions of the country. There should be an environment of peace, harmony and brotherhood in the country. ''Only then the country will prosper,'' he said.

